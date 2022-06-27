Central Western Daily

Cadia's Lyndsay Potts and Emily Jaques recognised at 2022 NSW Women in Mining awards

EG
By Emily Gobourg
June 27 2022 - 3:00am
DOMINATING: Cadia's Lyndsay Potts and Emily Jaques were honoured at the 2022 NSW Women in Mining awards for their outstanding accomplishments as female miners in the male-dominated industry. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

BREAKING down gender barriers and female advocacy topped the evening's themes, with two local women recently honoured for their roles in the mining industry.

