BREAKING down gender barriers and female advocacy topped the evening's themes, with two local women recently honoured for their roles in the mining industry.
Employees with Orange's Cadia Valley Operations, Lyndsay Potts and Emily Jaques were each victorious at the 2022 NSW Women in Mining Awards, recognised for their outstanding feats in the sector.
Crowned Exceptional Woman in NSW Mining for 2022, Ms Potts' current role is the mine's health, safety and environment manager, though her "diverse career" has also involved representation in Uzbekistan and leading a non-manned, world-first mining project in Orange.
Juggling an impressive career while raising three children at the same time, Ms Potts has led "unchartered waters as a woman" in the resources sector - taking on leadership roles and postings, without a female predecessor having paved the way prior.
"Since I started my career, it has been wonderful to see the mining industry evolve and encourage inclusion in all its forms," she said.
"I appreciate all of the support I have received throughout my career - from the team that I have had the privilege to work with, as well as the support of my family."
Cadia's general manager, Aaron Brannigan, said Ms Potts' drive for balancing out the gender scales has always been a strong focal point for the miner.
"Lyndsay uses her leadership role at Cadia to strongly advocate for women in mining and is passionate about encouraging young women to consider a career in the industry," Mr Brannigan said.
I am a proud advocate for women in the mining industry and for the many roles available that are flexible, challenging and rewarding.- Emily Jaques
"She is an inspiration to the entire team and a highly respected and dynamic member of the [crew]. It is wonderful to see her recognised for her outstanding contribution to the industry and we congratulate her on this fantastic achievement."
Another leader in the sector, senior plant metallurgist at the mine, Ms Jacques took out the Technological Innovation category on the awards evening, accepting the honours via video link.
In one of her biggest career highlights to date, Ms Jaques was recognised as a "significant driver" of an industry-leading project, commissioning Hydrofloat TM technology, which is used for the recovery of sulphides.
"Working on this project was one of the most challenging, but proudest achievements of my career to date," Ms Jaques said.
"I am a proud advocate for women in the mining industry and for the many roles available that are flexible, challenging and rewarding."
The world-first technology, Mr Brannigan said, improved Cadia's ability to recover valuable minerals, from what was previously considered a waste product of low-grade quality - with the project's success kept on track by Ms Jaques from the outset.
"Emily liaised with the project team to ensure construction deadlines were met, provided technical support during commissioning, carried out testing and created the relevant training documents," he said.
"[And] the recognition of Emily's work in this space raises awareness of the diverse careers that exist in the resources sector for women."
Both women will now go on to compete for titles in the Women in Resource National Awards.
