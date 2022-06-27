Central Western Daily
Home/Comment/Opinion
Comment

Letter to the editor | Long COVID concerns lead Orange people to continue to wear masks in CBD

By Keith Curry
Updated June 27 2022 - 11:10am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters | Why I think it's important we still wear our masks

COVID-19 news seems to be no longer "news", and has been relegated to the back pages of most newspapers. (Page 6 of Central Western Daily; June 20.)

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.