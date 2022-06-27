Letters | Why I think it's important we still wear our masks

COVID-19 news seems to be no longer "news", and has been relegated to the back pages of most newspapers. (Page 6 of Central Western Daily; June 20.)
I can't recall the last time it was an important part of television news, and yet, as this newspaper reported (June 20), "Australia's coronavirus-related death toll continues to rise, with more than 100 fatalities announced over the weekend, including 48 in Victoria."
Advertisement
It's very easy for each of us to be complacent about this virus, in our busy, daily lives, so that social distancing and mask wearing become distant memories.
I believe that in Singapore mask wearing is mandatory and I'm sure other places still have similar laws.
I share the serious concern of many experts regarding the serious impact of "long COVID", and continue to wear a mask in our CBD, when shopping, and at the Civic Theatre. Do you?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.