The cafe formerly known as The Cheesecake Co has been renamed Grazing on Anson and is on the market.
Grazing on Anson owner Nadia Murray said although the cafe was rebranded she will keep the The Cheesecake Co but will take it mobile serving cheesecakes and coffee and events across the region.
"We are doing heaps of grazing boxes and catering," Ms Murray said.
"A lot of people thought we only did cheesecakes and sweets, we actually do a full cafe range."
Among those items was an all-day breakfast range in addition to the grazing plates.
Ms Murray said the shop opened in October but she decided to put the cafe up for sale because she was so busy.
"We just cannot keep up now that COVID's lifted and we also have a woodfire pizza business," she said.
"At the moment we are on Menulog which is quite swamped and we are on DoorDash and people just phone up or come in."
Ms Murray said the cafe is in a prime location and she will train people on how to make menu items and use the equipment as part of the sale.
"It's a great little business I just cannot be at three places at once," she said.
Hunstman Engineering owner Tom O'Brien has been building and serving car hoists for the past seven years and is now expanding his business to Orange.
Mr O'Brien said most of his work is based in Sydney but is hoping to spend more time in the Orange region.
"I've been working for myself and my partner lives in Orange now so I've been trying to get a lot more work up that way," he said.
He's already started getting calls and installed a hoist for a mechanic in Orange last week.
Along with building hoists for mechanic workshops and car dealerships, Mr O'Brien said he also builds car stackers, particularly for clients in Sydney where space can be limited.
"I did one in Sydney that had three cars, one of top of each other," he said.
"They need to be serviced as well and I sign off on them.
"I don't just do car hoists, we do the lubrication side as well, oil lines, compressed air lines."
He said he got into the industry after working for a "jack of all trades" type business where they were building car washes.
After a while and developing the required skills he decided to start his own business.
"I work for myself most of the time but I've got a couple of people [who help] if I get bigger jobs so I can always deliver them," he said.
For people wanting to know more about the Huntsman Engineering services people can visit the Facebook page or phone Mr O'Brien on 0410 452 261.
The Ophir Hotel closed its kitchen on Monday while it makes improvements to it's kitchen.
In addition to the kitchen improvements the hotel is launching a new menu soon.
The hotel will be trading as normal from Tuesday and will continue to accept Dine and Discover vouchers until the end of the month.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
