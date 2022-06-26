Central Western Daily
Photos

St Pat's keep Orange Hawks scoreless in 22-0 Peter McDonald Premiership win

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 26 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A ST PAT'S defensive masterclass has paved the way to a 22-0 win over Orange Hawks in the Peter McDonald Premiership on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.