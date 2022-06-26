CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude was at the Hotel Canobolas for Orange City Rugby's President's lunch.
She then went to the Agrestic Grocer for Meet the Songwriters.
Jude also went to the Ambassador where the Beefsteak and Burgundy Club were meeting.
She also went to Kate Jones @ One Nineteen for a Jones and Smith Whisky launch.
On Sunday Carla went to Manildra for the Woodbridge Cup and took photos of supporters watching the game.
