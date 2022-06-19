Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Carla was at Lucknow for a community awards ceremony. She also went to the Orange Youth Hub on Garema Road, where a pool competition was being held.
Also on Friday, Carla was at the Conservatorium where an event called Healing was, which is an Orange Refugee week Community event, was being held.
On Saturday, Carla was at the Orange Regional Conservatorium for the Choral Gala.
She also went to Waratahs for a joint dress up birthday party for Justin and Di Miller.
On Sunday, Carla was at the Antique Fair, held at the Function Centre.
