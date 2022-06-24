Central Western Daily

Paul Mooney found not guilty in District Court of setting fire to Orange Men's Shed at Lucknow

By Court Reporter
Updated June 24 2022 - 8:47am, first published 6:25am
NOT GUILTY: An arsonist caused about $370,000 damage was to the Orange Men's Shed on June 29, 2019, however a court has found Paul Mooney not guilty of the crime. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

The man accused of causing $370,000 damage by setting fire to the Orange Men's Shed at Lucknow was found not guilty on Friday afternoon, almost three years after the devastating blaze.

