Orange still has more than $3.5 million worth of vouchers to spend as the 'Dine and Discover' scheme enters its final week.
At least 95 restaurants and entertainment venues in the region are accepting digital coupons until their June 30 expiry.
These included the Odeon 5 Cinema, Missing Klues Escape Room, Molong Bowling Club, Orange Ten Pin Bowling, Stockman's Ridge Wines in Lidster, and most pubs.
The New Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant on Lords Place is also registered, and manager Lynn Teh said 20 to 30 per cent of customers currently pay with vouchers: "It's not [been] too bad ... we're still open."
The Dine and Discover program was introduced in March 2021 to stimulate the sectors hit hardest by lockdown, and promote travel across NSW.
State-wide, 32.6 million vouchers worth $814.7 million have been issued to approximately 4.8 million people.
Of these, 19.4 million - or approximately 60 per cent - have already been redeemed at one of 16,647 registered businesses.
However, in Orange and the Central West uptake has been notably lower.
Just 53 per cent of the 29,000 vouchers issued in Orange, Forbes, Parkes, and Cabonne Local Government Areas had been used as of June 8, 2022.
Outside the Orange CBD, that figure falls well below 50 per cent.
Unused vouchers - and the business that accept them in your area - can be found on the Service NSW app or website.
