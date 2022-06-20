TWO vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on the Mitchell Highway in Molong on Monday evening, with one driver injured.
NSW Police, NSW Fire and Rescue and NSW Ambulance emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.45pm, with the car crash involving a Volvo XC60 and a Toyota Landcruiser Ute.
Advertisement
Those at the scene said the driver of the Volvo vehicle was treated by paramedics with reports of a broken wrist, however there were no other serious injuries.
A spokesperson from Ambulance NSW said the person injured was taken to Orange Health Service in a stable condition.
The accident occurred on the rail overpass, which is at the southern entry to Molong on the Mitchell Highway heading in from Orange.
The lane farthest from the water tanks was temporarily closed with controlled traffic operations in place, until both vehicles were cleared from the scene at around 8.25pm.
Orange police say an investigation will continue.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.