Factory Espresso has a new menu with custom sandwiches and salads.
Cafe co-owner Nick Gleeson said the popular new ingredients include pork belly and poached chicken.
"You also have a full range, you've got falafel and eggplant for your vego," Mr Gleeson said.
"What's exciting about this is it's fresh, it's filling, it's healthy, which is a bit of a change in direction to what we used to have, which was burgers.
"People want a lunch choice, people want something healthy and quick and these are both those things."
Mr Gleeson said the new menu is available on the Hey You lunch app so people who don't have a lot of time for their lunch break can order ahead and pick up the food without the wait.
"People have been like this if just fantastic because I only get a half-hour lunchbreak and here's a nice fresh salad with fresh poached chicken and I'm back at my desk in half an hour."
He said with the salads people can select a protein such as chicken schnitzel, corned beef, haloumi, poached chicken, felafel, crispy pork belly or miso eggplant and a dressing. A similar selection is available for the sandwiches with a range of thick-cut breads.
"We get all of our fruit and veg from our local suppliers which is Country Fruit Distributors so we are working with them, all our bread comes from local bakeries as well. Everything is locally supplied, including our meats as well."
Scaffolding was erected outside the Hotel Orange recently while work was undertaken on the awning.
Hotel owner Vijay Bohra said the work was general maintenance and to keep the awning secure and weather proof.
"At the moment that's all," he said.
However, he said there is a future project in the pipeline to be announced at a future date.
A group of Orange businesses have fast-tracked their relationships with domestic and international travel buyers at a Destination NSW networking event at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour.
The New Product Workshop provided a platform for NSW tourism businesses to meet with buyers including tour operators, domestic wholesalers and online travel agents.
The representatives from accommodation providers and restaurants The Oriana Orange - Retro Hotel and Resort, The Remington Orange, as well as Printhie Wines and Country Food Trails, joined 23 other NSW businesses at the event.
Printhie Wines marketing manager Emily Swift said the workshop provided an opportunity for the businesses to improve skills at presenting and promoting their products to the international marketplace.
"As a regional business, it's amazing to be able to access buyers from around the world and put Orange into international itineraries for the first time," Ms Swift said.
The workshop was part of the NSW First Program to help tourism businesses develop, promote and sell their products.
Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said the New Product Workshop played a key role in the NSW Government's Visitor Economy Strategy 2030, which seeks to make NSW the premier destination in the Asia Pacific.
"Developing and delivering a program of business support and industry development is vital to assist businesses to recover and be resilient and sustainable," Mr Ayres said.
It also increased awareness of the participating destinations, while also providing an opportunity to seek feedback and generate additional bookings.
More than 400 buyer appointments were secured for businesses taking part, in addition to informal networking opportunities.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
