CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
On Saturday, Carla was at Endeavour Oval for both the women's Ferguson Cup clash with Dubbo Roos and the first grade, Blowes Clothing Cup match-up between Emus and the visiting Dubbo club.
She was then over at Sir Neville Howse Stadium to snap a couple of the Orange Netball Association's division one clashes before ducking back up that way again in the evening to shoot the Orange Eagles' match.
Carla was also over at the Orange Hockey Complex on Saturday to take some action shots of the Premier League Hockey derby between CYMS and United.
Then on Sunday, Carla was at Wade Park to snap the Peter McDonald Premiership clash between Hawks and Bathurst Panthers, while sports journalist Lachie Harper made the trip to Manildra for the Woodbridge Cup top of the table clash between Rhinos and Peak Hill.
