They're getting close, but not close enough.
Orange City's will to snap a winless streak in the Blowes Clothing Cup was evident against Forbes at Forbes on Saturday but the finishing touches just aren't there yet as the Platypi proved victorious in a 36-30 scoreline.
With captain Logan Buckley out, prop Josh Tremain took the reins and commended his side's attitude despite a win just slipping away.
"(We were) so close, we just had a few penalties go against us at the end which was frustrating but it was a very good effort," he said.
In a first half penalty-a-thon, Forbes hit the lead at the break 9-8 before a second half double to outside centre Peni Gaunimeke put the Platypi ahead 23-8.
23-8 would become 23-11 through the boot of City inside centre Mark Burton but before you knew it Forbes were in again with Daniel Sweeney crashing over to extend the lead out to 30-11.
City weren't going away though, Fletcher Rose scored his second try to make it 30-18 and in the 67th minute Aden Fraser was over with his side five points behind Forbes.
The boot of Sweeney kept the Platypi in control though as another penalty goal went the way of his side with 11 minutes remaining.
Orange winger Jya Little would put bums on the edge of seats in the 74th minute, as he went over for City in the right corner with the score now to 33-30.
Penalties continued to be the downfall for the away side though as Sweeney booted another penalty with a minute remaining to seal a 36-30 win.
With such a close contest, Tremain believes taking a side like Forbes down to the wire on its home turf shouldn't be forgotten.
"It was a very gutsy effort, Forbes in Forbes are never easy," he said.
"We're all pretty excited (by that effort), there's a few games this year where we felt like we should've won and yesterday was one of them.
"Penalties at critical times and other basics cost us yesterday unfortunately - maybe we need to get a referee to training and go over interpretations, it might help us out."
While the devastation of a close loss presented disappointment, the performance of number eight Fletcher Rose was a shining light for City as he crossed for a double.
"He had a very good game, he's probably cemented his spot back in the first grade team, he had a blinder," Tremain said.
"He did his hamstring in the trial matches and then came on against Cowra last week with 15 minutes to go and played well there too.
"There's a few blokes that really lifted, our scrum was solid, ruck and maul and defence was good at the end, we tackled our hearts out."
City will now move onto the Emus derby at Pride Park next weekend, and Tremain wants his side to impress in front of a home crowd.
"We'll be up for that game, hopefully have a good side on the park and put on a show," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
