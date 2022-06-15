Why doesn't the Orange City Council lend a hand to the scale railway with the insurance cost, instead of wasting money with Gold Balls.
Council has just finished a new playground, which features a train as the main play equipment located on the same park as the scale railway.
Advertisement
What will happen to this new playground if the scale railway was to close?
The railway line and equipment are looked after by a great lot of people, that bring smiles to young and old alike.
Come on Councillors, have a heart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.