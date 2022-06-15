Central Western Daily
Letters | Orange scale railway needs our support, so let's get behind an institution in our city

By Guilford Beath
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:43am
The Orange scale railway has always proved a popular weekend activity at Matthews Park.

Why doesn't the Orange City Council lend a hand to the scale railway with the insurance cost, instead of wasting money with Gold Balls.

