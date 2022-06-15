Central Western Daily
Home/Comment/Opinion
Comment

Letters | It is common sense for NSW Infrastructure to show caution when considering Wyangala Dam expansion

By Cilla Kinross
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Airspace releases from Wyangala Dam in August, 2021.

Those in favour of raising the dam wall at Wyangala need to be clear as to whether its purpose is flood mitigation or increased irrigated agriculture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.