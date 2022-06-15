Those in favour of raising the dam wall at Wyangala need to be clear as to whether its purpose is flood mitigation or increased irrigated agriculture.
Advertisement
Trying to get this project to serve two conflicting objectives is doomed to disappoint.
This extremely expensive project would also inundate highly productive farm land and precious riverine woodland as well as have extensive deleterious effects downstream.
It is common sense for NSW Infrastructure to show caution.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.