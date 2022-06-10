The bus is packed and Orange's netballers are on their way to Sydney.
The reason for their trip?
A search for glory at the 2022 HART senior netball state titles.
What faces them over Saturday, Sunday and Monday is a mammoth task of 18 games, six games a day, and it's a challenge they're looking forward to.
"This team haven't played since 12s because of COVID, there's been a lot of interruptions to their netball," under 15s coach Pam Ryan explained.
"Last year, the day before they were meant to travel for state age it was cancelled, so they're very keen.
"It's like they've worked two years to get to this stage, so it's been double the preparation."
Traditionally, the under 15s division two competition is incredibly competitive with teams from Lismore in the north to Quenbeyan, Griffith, Barellan and Canberra.
Coach Ryan is confident her girls will do themselves proud and made clear it was all about attitude.
"We've done a lot of good preparation, they're talented girls. It comes down to character and how well they can keep coming back when they're tired and fatigued. How they carry themselves throughout the three days will be important in 18 games of netball," she said.
In the under 17s division two, the list of teams is similar with Newcastle set to be one of the tougher opponents.
17s manager, Rachel Baird, believes the key component of a good performance will be how much the side enjoys themselves.
"They've trained hard and as long as they go out on the court and have a bit of fun they'll play well," she said.
"They haven't had a lot of training time together so it's made it a bit difficult but they'll get there, if they have fun they'll be right."
While the majority of seniors have been able to participate in state titles over the years, Baird said the 15s opportunity to get back on the court makes for a quality squad morale.
"It's great for the club, it's great for Orange, to be able to go again is awesome and it's a weekend away so they're pretty keen," she said.
The under 17s first fixture will be against Cessnock District while the 15s is a blockbuster against Bathurst.
Orange's opens side will compete in the Championship among plenty of metro teams and will look to start strong against Liverpool City at 9:30am.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
