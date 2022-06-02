Central Western Daily
Our People

Technical specialist with DPI, Don McCaffrey wraps up four decades of 'stellar career'

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:25am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STELLAR: After 40 years with the Department of Primary Industries, Don McCaffrey is finally wrapping up a 'stellar career'. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

AFTER dedicating the last four decades of his life to the cropping industry, technical specialist of all things pulses and oilseeds, Don McCaffery announced his official retirement recently.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.