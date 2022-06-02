AFTER dedicating the last four decades of his life to the cropping industry, technical specialist of all things pulses and oilseeds, Don McCaffery announced his official retirement recently.
"I turned 62 late last year and after clocking up 40 years, I thought well, I've had a fair go at it," Mr McCaffery said.
"I'm not a dinosaur, but it's time for somebody else to take over now and hopefully do a good job as well."
Wrapping up his "stellar career" with the Department of Primary Industries, DPI's director general Scott Hansen says the specialist's contribution to the state's agricultural sector has been one of true significance over the many years
"Well-known by farmers and industry, Mr McCaffery has consistently led key agronomic research and extension work into the production of canola, soybeans, safflower, pulses, rice and maize." Mr Hansen said.
"[He] has made an exceptional contribution to growers, continually providing the best agronomic advice and support they need, playing a pivotal role in growing the grains industry of NSW."
Spending his early career in the Murrumbidgee and Coleambally irrigation areas, Mr McCaffery promoted furrow irrigation and bed farming in the maize and soybean industries - a catalyst when it comes to efficient water use around farming systems, which now supports the southern cotton industry.
This versatile skillset has also played "a key role" to countless research projects and flagship publications of the DPI, with the technical specialist also an instrumental force in churning out yearly wisdom for the last decade - enhancing the farming industry to support its ongoing success.
"For 10 years, Mr McCaffery has co-authored the annual winter crop variety sowing guide, a comprehensive publication enabling farmers and advisors to make better cropping decisions and increase profitability," Mr Hansen said.
"[He has also] played a key author role in developing the Canola best practice management guide for south-eastern Australia and the Insect and mite control control in field crops.
With plans now to knock over some home reno's and pay more attention to his little Jack Russell, Lenny from Coonamble, Mr McCaffery has some checking-off to do on his bucket list - which includes a monster road trip, checking out Brewarrina's Aboriginal fish traps and some other interstate attractions.
"I've got some home improvement projects for at the least the rest of this year to get stuck into and the Darling River Run coming up, so I've got a lot to keep me busy," he said.
"I just love the country, so I plan to travel and I want to head down some of the old dirt roads with those brown signs, because that always means there's supposed to be something interesting down there.
"I'm not going to turn my back on agricultural, but I'm not looking to do any consultancy either - I want this year to be fairly free to unwind from the daily grind."
Feeling "very much grateful" for the opportunities he's had with the DPI over the decades, Monday, May 23 will be Mr McCaffery's official last day.
While he'll direct some "until next time" emails of thanks and farewell to his long-standing industry contacts across the country, Mr McCaffery's upcoming departure will leave an unforgettable stamp behind.
"His unmissable presence and decades worth of trial and varietal knowledge will be missed by his colleagues at DPI," Mr Hansen said.
"[Including] his associates and friends at field days, conferences and farm walks."
Mr McCaffery's "tireless efforts and research" was acknowledged through the award of Life Membership of the Australian Oilseeds Federation in April of this year.
He has also been chair of the Canola Sub-Committee of the Australian Oilseeds Federation from 2002 and holds significant working relationships with Pulse Australia and the Irrigation Research and Extension Committee.
