MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee said long-term stability was why he supported David Littleproud in Monday's National Party leadership spill.
Mr Gee said he had voted for Mr Littleproud in the ballot, which ousted Barnaby Joyce from the party's top job. NSW senator Perin Davey, from Deniliquin, was chosen as the deputy leader.
"David is planning to be leader until the next election, whereas Barnaby made it clear he'd be looking to handover the leadership to someone at some point during this term," Mr Gee said.
"I think the uncertainty around that would have led to more jockeying, speculation and turbulence. There's been a fair bit of that already. I believe the issue needed to be settled so the rebuilding work can begin. I think this new leadership team will hit the ground running."
Mr Gee said it was still a difficult decision given the nationals maintained their 16 seats.
"I'd like to thank and acknowledge Barnaby for his unwavering support of rural, regional and remote Australia. Getting through the election with all seats intact is a huge achievement, particularly given the losses the Coalition experienced around Australia.
"During his tenures, he led a party which achieved and delivered impressive wins for regional Australia, including the multi-billion-dollar Inland Rail project.
Mr Gee said he hoped The Nationals would now focus on formulating great regional policy.
"And holding the government to account. Country Australia needs us to be doing just that," he said.
David Littleproud's win confirms The Nationals commitment to Net Zero by 2050.
After a marathon meeting, Mr Littleproud indicated the Nationals wouldn't renege on its commitment to net zero by 2050, but strongly signalled that it wouldn't pursue stronger action, including backing Labor's plans to legislate a 43 per cent emissions reduction target for 2030.
The former Minister for Agriculture and member for Queensland seat of Maranoa, Mr Littleproud has vowed to lead the Nationals from the "sensible" centre.
Mr Joyce has pledged his support for Mr Littleproud and new deputy Perin Davey as they embark on a "mighty task ahead of them".
"I suppose you think I am sad. Not really," Mr Joyce said a video posted to social media on Monday.
"I gave every ounce of my energy to make sure that I looked after the people of regional Australia, the people in the small family businesses, the people in the weatherboard and iron, the people on the farms, making sure that we drove the investments to take their standard of living ahead."
That Nationals retained all 16 of their seats in the May 21 election.
Last week Mr Gee said he did not envy incoming Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton, especially on the issue of reunification of the Coalition.
"Time will tell if he's got the right stuff."
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
