So close yet so far. While it was relief for Hawks with a 20-18 victory, Lithgow may look at Sunday as one that got away as the Wolves continues to search for its first win of the season in the Peter McDonald Premiership. After a 28-4 loss to Hawks in round three though, the fixture showed a definite improvement on form with captain-coach Greg Alderson explaining victory isn't too far away. "We've been riddled with injuries this year, it's no excuse, everyone is good enough to play first grade but each week we're getting players back so we're starting to get a side that's competitive and can play the whole 80 minutes," he said. "That's the issue with us, we've got to learn to play 80 minutes and grind out to get the win." One of the more impressive players for Lithgow was fullback Sam Lane, who was playing in his second game of the Peter McDonald Premiership after winning the SG Ball grand final with the Penrith Panthers. Lane's brilliant individual try in the but his side ahead at 18-14 with 24 minutes remaining, however it wasn't enough to get them home. Alderson believes the youngster will be crucial for his side going forward. "He's a good asset, he's another player we've got back and we're building on that, getting combinations right and each week we're getting better and better," he said. After a 54-6 loss to Mudgee last weekend in round six, the captain-coach added he's delighted to see a turnaround from his side. "There's improvement, last week we lost three of us against Mudgee, Isaac (Thompson) in the first few minutes, myself and Harry Bender, so we had one on the bench for a good 50 minutes of football," he said. "Fatigue set in and they ran away with it but you've got to control the ball and grind out footy games and we didn't do that today, there was too many knock ons and that's footy." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

