Former GWS Giants, Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats start, Shane Mumford, is coming to town. In partnership with AFL NSW/ACT, GWS GIANTS, IMG Group and AFL Central West, the ruckman will be travelling around the Central West from Tuesday May 31 to Thursday June 2. As part of this partnership, Mumford will be attending three sportsperson's evenings - one in each of Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo - to share his stories of making it to the AFL, his career and now life after footy. In addition to these evenings, Mumford will participate in a variety of community and school engagement activities, including school programs at Bathurst West Public School and Holy Family Primary, Kelso; James Sheahan Catholic School; Orana Heights Public School and Burrabadine Christian School. The local junior players will also get to see the former Giant at their training sessions, with a combined Bushrangers and Giants session in Bathurst on the Tuesday, sessions with the Orange Tigers and GWS GIANTS Development Squad on Wednesday, and Dubbo Junior AFL/Dubbo Demons on Thursday. All up, this visit will reach approximately 450 school children, and 300 junior participants, whilst also providing members of the community to engage with Shane at the evening functions. Casey White, Competition & Development Coordinator - Central West, was excited to see the impact on the local AFL landscape that this visit could provide. "With the limited face-to-face access that regions have had to elite players over the past few seasons, to have someone with Shane's involvement make the trip out mid-season is exciting," he explained "Our local GWS GIANTS Development Squad will get a fantastic opportunity to learn from Shane at one of their sessions, something none of our previous squads have received. "They will have 45 minutes to receive coaching, discuss Shane's journey to the AFL, and prepare themselves for the next level of footy that they are aiming for." Tickets to the sportsperson's nights are free and can be booked by calling the respective locations. Meals and drinks can be purchased at venue prices. Seats are limited to strictly 100, with function details below:

