On May 27, 2022, Orange should be celebrating the centenary of an Orange man, George Ingle Finch, who with Geoffrey Bruce were the first to reach an elevation of 8,321 meters on Mount Everest in May 1922. His record was unbroken until Hillary and Tenzing reached the peak 29 years later. Finch was born in 1888 near Orange, at Nubrygyn (now called Maroombah), later moving into Orange while he attended Kinross. At age 13, George and his brother's first climb was Mount Canobolas. He wrote in his book 'The Making of a Mountaineer' ... 'as I looked down on the roofs of the township of Orange, in the rolling bush, I had made up my mind to see the world from the tops of mountains.' Later as a Physical Scientist, he designed the first successful oxygen apparatus for climbing in extreme altitudes, its principles still used today. He also designed more suitable clothing for Everest climbing, a quilted eiderdown jacket made out of aeroplane fabric.... today's 'puffer jacket', now standard equipment for mountain climbing. Some of his scientific work has been honored with the Hughes Medal from the Royal Society of London. I have met people who visit Orange to find his birthplace. George Ingle Finch's portrait hangs in the Orange Council Chambers. This man is part of our history, and we celebrate him this month. Let's not forget him.

