It's back and bigger than ever. Orange Netball Association (ONA) will, for the third time, host its annual Indigenous round with a huge day of activities planned. For local netballer, Taleise Pickavance, the Indigenous round is something she has a close connection to as a Wiradjuri and Ngiyampaa woman and she's been at the forefront of its coordination since the round's conception. "It's something I'm passionate about - culture is at my home, at my work, it's here," she said. "This is our third year running it and it coincides with all the national sports that do Indigenous round. "It also coincides with reconciliation week which highlights significant events in Australian history including the 1967 referendum and the high court Mabo decision. "This round is not only acknowledging reconciliation week, it's also celebrating the contribution Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to sport in the community and their achievements. "It's really important for not only the Association but the community to be involved and acknowledge these important dates and head towards the journey of reconciliation." With the Indigenous round now fully introduced into the ONA's yearly fixtures, Ms Pickavance said this season's should be the biggest. "The first one we eased into it and every year it's got bigger and bigger," she explained. "More people have got involved, this year we have a smoking ceremony and we've got people doing an acknowledgement of country in Wiradjuri language and traditional dancers." Ms Pickavance added that the ONA have been a great support behind an idea that's important for her and her family. "It was my mum's idea, she's the one that's always wanted to do it and I was the one that drove it, I'm on the committee with my mum so I had support from them," she said. The round will also be supported by the GIANTS Netball Club after its visits in the past two seasons. Donations made by the club will go towards ONA hopefully reaching a very special goal. "We were donated two Indigenous designed dresses from GIANTS netball," Ms Pickavance said. "We had a raffle last year and are raffling off one of the other dresses this year along with a GIANTS netball back pack and beanie. "The money from that will go towards Indigenous designed bibs that the committee would make for each court to have. We hope to build up to have two sets per court, that's our goal. "We'll also have Indigenous designed scrunchies, so we've invited all spectators and players to represent the colours of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flag with socks and hair designs." Saturday's opening ceremony will begin at 12:40pm with the first game of division one to be played at 1:10pm between Kinross Wolaroi School and Orange City Netball Club Craig Harvey Mechanical.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/d932dd54-2b32-4d65-b1e8-91ad71ba3560.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg