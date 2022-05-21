news, local-news,

CLIMAGE change, a corruption watchdog and housing affordability continued to be the issues on voters' minds heading into the polls in Orange on Saturday morning. With well over a third of Calare's 121,000 voters already have case their vote in prepoll, the polling stations were relatively relaxed on Saturday morning with voters in and out in good time. For Patrick Leal and partner Ingrid O'Ryan, strong local representation was important but housing affordability stood out as an issue they felt had not been addressed as well as it could have been by the six candidates running for Calare. "Housing affordability is a huge one, especially out here at the moment," Mr Leal said. "Luckily we bought a few years ago and we're not trying to buy it today. "I think it's is a massive issue and the rules around it and no-one is really addressing it so far." Climate change was also important with the couple, who would like to see a more secure environment for four-and-half-month old baby Josephine. For Colin Kjoller the establishment of an independent agency against corruption was an issue while he also said truth in political advertising needed to be addressed. Mr Kjoller called out Clive Palmer's promise to cap home loans at 3 per cent. "And affordable housing," he said. "Get rid of negative gearing. We have three investment homes and we don't care [if negative gearing is abolished]." Graeme Carden said people needed to "take a step back, and think about our kids" when it came to real estate affordibility. "Anything that just gives more money to housing just pushes the house prices up," he said. "For them to get into the market prices have to be cheaper and while ever people can buy multiple houses ... the kids can't afford it. It doesn't make sense to me. We need to tweak the market to accommodate the lower [income]. "There used to be something called the Deparment of Housing ..." Mr Kjoller added. For Aaron and Jaime Routh, who attended Bletchington Public School's polling both with their two young children, education and cost of living were at the forefront. "It's all about schooling for us, that's what we're thinking about ... and a bit of truth from our politicians," Mr Routh said. "Rising prices is a big thing as well for us, we're just trying to make sure we get someone in power that's thinking about the people and not their own needs." The couple have their own home "Where it's concerning for us as parents though, that these kids (daughters Billie and Rory) probably won't be able to ever own their home unless things change," Ms Routh said. "Education is our big thing as well, because we are both teachers." First time voter Eloise Oliver visited the Anson Street Polling Booth yesterday where her nan Glenda Poll was handing out leaflets. "I'm doing it for the community ... I was told a lot by Nan, but I did a bit of reading," she said adding she had found the process very easy. For the majority of people the CWD spoke too, the race was a two-horse affair between The Nationals Andrew Gee, who has the seat, and independent candidate Kate Hook. One Nation candidate Stacey Whittaker, from Bathurst, chose Anson Street Public School in Orange to spend her last morning on the campaign trail. She says she's unsure of what to expect when the count begins after 6pm tonight. "It is very hard to say. I think we will certainly narrow the margin Mr Gee has held in the past which is good. It may give him a bit of a wake up call. People in the Calare region want a people who represent them." And for out-of-town voters Graham Ross and Lynne Hooper, a bacon and egg roll was the bonus. "It wouldn't be the same without it," Mr Ross said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/cfe5db90-7bbf-450e-9490-877a8386042d_rotated_180.JPG/r0_181_4032_2459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg