THE two-Orange based candidates will be putting the finishing touches on their campaigns on Saturday although it's likely almost half of Calare's voters have already made a decision. According to most expect, incumbent Andrew Gee and Independent Kate Hook are tipped to fight out the seat. "I'm still going right to the end. For me it's foot on the accelerator right 'til 6pm tomorrow," Ms Hook said on Friday. "It's been such a privilege, oh my gosh. To think that we've gone from zero to almost 600 active volunteers, in this campaign ... that's people crying out in this campaign to do something." Ms Hook said she believed this was the most important election of our lifetime with people now being able to see what an independent member could achieve "What's at stake is the kind of future we are leaving our children, and our farmers and our communities," she said. "The question is, what is Calare going to look like in 20 or 30 years time, what are we setting up? And what's the state of our politics. Is it going to help us do what we need to do or prevent us. At the moment people are seeing politics as preventing us." The Nationals Andrew Gee, said he was defending the seat on his record since entering politics 11 years ago, starting as the State member for Orange. "I entered politics because I could see that there were things country people were crying out for, that our city cousins were taking for granted," he said. "The quality of health services, education opportunities and modern infrastructure shouldn't drop off once you cross the sandstone curtain and making sure our country communities get their fair share is work that never ceases. "For me, politics is about delivering lasting benefits that make life better for the people that we represent." "By working with our communities together I believe we've secured some big wins for the region," he said, pointing to the $54.8mmedical school on Orange's CSU campus and the $34.8 million Dixons Long Point bridge project. Getting government departments to decentralize and better export access for Orange orchardists were also examples of working with the community for a better deal, he said. "I'm very keen to keep that work going but ultimately the people of Calare will decide who they want to represent them for the next three years, and that's the great thing about Australia!" Getting a parking space outside the 20 or so polling booths in the Orange district might be a tad easier on Saturday morning considering the large turn out for pre-polling. At close of polls on Thursday, almost 50,000 of Calare's registered 121,500 voters had pre-polled, including 5225 of the 8867 registered postal voters. That trend looked like it continued on Friday. In Orange 13,255 voters had made their decision by 6pm on Thursday, with Thursday, May 19 the biggest day with 2238 people visiting the polls, following 1950 on Wednesday. Local business owner Shane Burcher, who visited Orange's Endsleigh Avenue pre-poll station on Friday, said the opportunity to vote earlier than election day suited people's lifestyle. "Not everyone can do it on Saturday morning, life is too busy now," Mr Burcher said. Holidays and work were other reasons given for voting early while one voter said he just wanted to get it out of the way. John Olewicz took advantage of the May 9 opening before heading on holidays. "It's a shame they didn't have on-line voting," he said.

