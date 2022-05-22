news, local-news,

Teachers and support staff from Orange's three Catholic Schools will strike on Friday May 27 as part of a campaign for better pay and conditions. The Independent Education Union (IEU) confirmed staff at James Sheahan Catholic High School, St Marys Catholic Primary School and Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School will participate. They'll be among more than 17,000 teachers and support staff from Catholic diocesan schools throughout NSW and the ACT taking part in the full-day stop work. Rallies will be held throughout NSW and the ACT, including at Bathurst and Dubbo. The IEU has been negotiating a new enterprise agreement for its members in Catholic diocesan schools throughout NSW and the ACT since January. The union is calling for a pay rise of 10 percent to 15 percent over two years, less paperwork, more time to plan and an end to staff shortages. It also wants support staff to receive the same pay as their colleagues in public sector schools. "Teachers and support staff across both the government and non-government sectors are dedicated professionals pushed to breaking point," Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch Secretary Mark Northam said. "Schools have been running on good will, but it is rapidly evaporating," "The sharply rising cost of living, lack of real wages growth, ever-increasing workloads and the pandemic have caused crippling staff shortages in Catholic schools - our members are exhausted and burnt out," Northam said. "Catholic school employers are following the NSW Government's lead in limiting pay rises to 2.04 percent, a short-sighted approach that has resulted in the current staffing crisis. Teachers are leaving the profession and graduates are not entering it." "Teachers are totally exhausted, they can give no more," said IEUA NSW/ACT Branch President Chris Wilkinson. Director of Catholic Education Mr Ross Fox said the decision was "regrettable given the disruption our students, parents, and school community has already endured over the last two years." "Catholic Education strongly supports teachers and general staff receiving a meaningful pay increase and improved benefits for the important job they do. "We've responded to all of the union's claims and offered a range of significant benefits for staff, including a guarantee to at least match any pay increase provided to public school teachers. "We support and value our staff and remain committed to bargaining in good faith," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/0c1e1f20-3b04-4203-a057-1d44aa824298.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg