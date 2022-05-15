news, local-news,

It was a long wait for motorcar enthusiasts but thousands got their fix of loud engines and burning rubber at the Bathurst 12 Hour on the weekend. Despite being cancelled in 2021 due to COVID, the dreary weather wasn't enough to deter race fans from enjoying the prestigious event this year. Though the number of competitors was down on previous years due to the race being held in May instead of February, Mayor Robert Taylor said the wet weather added an interesting element to the small race field. "It's been pretty exciting, the weather's kept it interesting," Cr Taylor said. "It's brought a little bit of unknown into the event and that makes it a bit more exciting than just 12 hours of going around with nothing to change the situation of the cars." Typically the 12 Hour is hosted in February, but with international travel still a little complicated at the start of the year the decision was made to push the event back to May. Though the date change reduced the pressure on international competitors, it meant that the local race conflicted with another overseas event. Councillor Taylor said the clash was unfortunate but Bathurst Council is still happy with the turnout at the 12 Hour and he is looking forward to having the event back in February next year. "It's not the crowds that we've had before but it's usually in February and it's conflicting with another event overseas so that's why some drivers and teams couldn't come out," Cr Taylor said. "Next year it's reverting back to February so we're expecting it to be back to how it was pre-COVID with all the teams and all the cars. "All things considered we're happy with what the crowd is and what the response is," Cr Taylor said. Deputy mayor Ben Fry set his alarm nice and early to make it to the base of the mount in time for the start of the 12 Hour. Councillor Fry said it's great to see people coming back to Mount Panorama after COVID caused so many disruptions. "Another great 12 Hour for Bathurst, it's so good to see people out and about," he said. "We are down on numbers by the looks of it this year but that's going to happen with COVID. We're looking for a strong recovery moving forward." The event is not only a spectacle for Bathurst but it benefits the local economy. The race attracts large crowds to town which injects a lot of money into the local economy. Cr Fry said it's great for the local businesses. "The good thing about the 12 Hour is every person who comes to it is what we consider a high quality and high spend tourist," he said. "So it's putting lots of money into our economy and supporting jobs and businesses, so that's the main thing and we welcome it with open arms." Cr Fry is looking forward to the races at Mount Panorama building up again and he's hoping Bathurst 1000 numbers to be back to what they were pre-COVID. Supercars chief executive officer Shane Howard is glad to have the event back after its cancellation last year and thanked Bathurst council for its support. "Internationally it's been viewed that we are back in business and we're already planning for next year's event in the first week of February."

