The anticipation is building around the Central West as the region prepares to host its third NRL Premiership match in 2022, and many businesses are already feeling the benefits. After Bathurst and Mudgee both hosted competition games earlier in the 2022 season, this week it's Apex Oval's turn in Dubbo when South Sydney Rabbitohs host the Canberra Raiders. It's the second straight season Souths has taken a game to Dubbo, but unlike the match in 2021 there are no COVID-19 restrictions for the event and footy fans from across the Central West are expected to travel to Dubbo to watch the game, with a crowd of more than 14,000 predicted. Apart from the game, fans will also be able to take in all the attractions Dubbo has to offer, including Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the Old Dubbo Gaol and Wiradjuri Gardens. Dubbo Regional Council manager of economic development and marketing Josie Howard believes the game will once again be a success after last year's fixture brought more than $2 million to the local economy. "Something really interesting is that we are seeing an uplift in the Sunday night bookings for accommodation," she said. "So people are staying that night as well and getting a bit of an extra long weekend out of if it which is really good. "It's mostly mainstream motels which are reaching that capacity, at the moment, so there are still some vacancies in your AirBnB's and economy sharing accommodation but the motels are getting a good hit." While the match will take place during the school term, Ms Howard is confident tourists from all over will stay and experience what Dubbo has to offer them. "People are getting a little more excited about going away and what we find is people are not planning too far out," she said. "We've seen a huge uplift in April which did include Easter for that so what we hope is people are using the footy as an opportunity to stay a little longer." While South Sydney will return for a second consecutive year, Canberra is a team who will be new to Dubbo but not the region after already playing in Mudgee earlier this season. Ms Howard believes the Canberra fans should show up in full numbers after council's recent push to grow their brands in the nation's capital. "Canberra is a relatively new market for us in terms of destination marketing so we started marketing there as part of the economic recovery strategy in the backend of 2020," she said. "We have been getting some brand recognition into that market around the tourism operations in Dubbo and the experience in Dubbo. "We've been marketing again to Canberra for this particular week post the game." The Rabbitohs play the Raiders from 2pm in Dubbo next Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wF2AsUhhR8g62Py4v8BYyb/d55879fc-e866-4aee-a97b-2294f4ce0f38.jpg/r6_333_3601_2364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg