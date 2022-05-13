sport, local-sport,

With victory falling out of its grip last weekend, Orange Hawks will look to return to winning ways on Saturday against Bathurst Panthers. Currently sitting second in the Group 10 division of the Peter McDonald Premiership, CYMS grabbed victory in the final minutes against Hawks last weekend and half-back Matt Boss wants to see an improvement in his side's ball control. "I thought last week we really didn't help ourselves, first half we completed alright, second half we completed barely over 50% and you're just not going to win games doing that," he said. "The focus for us has just been going back to this basics this week." Panthers, who started the season with two wins, will come into the game off back-to-back losses after a strong Mudgee Dragons side ran over the top of them with a 32-18 victory last weekend. With McCoy White returning for Panthers on Saturday, the home side will present a strong middle that features Daniel Bain, Jed Betts, Jake Betts and White himself rotating through the prop and lock roles. Boss agreed that the game would likely be won in the forwards. "Just about every week, if you win the battle in the middle you're going to win the game so I think it'll be a big challenge for our boys but I'm sure they'll be up for it," he said. One of those middles for Hawks, Deryne McKenzie, will look to continue his scintillating form on Saturday after breaking the line twice against CYMS for a derby day double. Boss said with McKenzie's go forward, it allows him to take more control from halfback. "It makes my job easy, it's good," he laughed. "He's been really good this year, he's getting fitter every week which is good so hopefully we get a few more minutes out of him but he's been killing it." Similar to Hawks focus this week, White believes it's a case of getting back to basics for the Panthers following its loss last week. "We're looking good but with the way we went last week we're looking to get back into gear and we need to be competitive every week, because we've got the team to do it," he said. "I think we've just been pushing a few too many passes instead of working it up the middle and making things easier for our backs." Panthers remain without half Joey Bugg for several weeks while new recruit Hudson White has been promoted to hooker.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/31685f2a-9186-4d0c-8a26-91624006f4ea.JPG/r288_891_5281_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg