It's the age-old question. Would you rather play on the pristine grass at Molong Recreation Ground or the synthetic turf at Woollahra Oval? Well, Canowindra Pythons and Molong Magpies will have the answer this Saturday as the Oilsplus Cup makes its way to the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney. The City fixture came about through the brains of Molong's Charlie Cooper after he previously had a stint with Easts in the Sydney rugby union competition. "Easts do beach to bush round every year after the Emus and City local derby ... so I thought it'd be a good idea for Molong to have something similar," Cooper said. "We've got a good relationship with Canowindra, I've been talking with James Walter and Connor Lamond, so no matter what the scoreline is, it's going to be a good night." With the hooker packing down at the front of the scrum, Cooper believes the men beside him will enjoy the benefits of a synthetic pitch. "I find it's more bouncey, you feel quicker so it'll be good for our props and give them a false sense of security," he laughed. "It'll be interesting to see how the boys find it, I think a few blokes have played on synthetic before but definitely not many of them, so it'll be a bit different to the Rec (Molong Recreation Ground). "It's a really nice surface to play on, obviously you get burnt a few times on it but you don't really notice that until you hit the shower after the game." Lamond, Canowindra's coach, said the opportunity to play in front of a large crowd is an exciting prospect. "Charlie put it to us at the start of the year if we wanted to take a game to Sydney and the fellas were pretty excited about it, we lured a few more players in with the prospect of playing a game in Sydney so it's worked out well for us," he said. "It's a pretty good opportunity, we spoke about it on Tuesday and Thursday after training, it's a really good chance for us to represent our club, go to Sydney and play in front of a fair crowd. "We've got to take it all in and enjoy it but not get caught up too much in what's going on during the game. "The boys are pretty keen to go down there and hopefully get the win and then we'll let our hair down after, they're excited, it's really awesome." Lamond added that the Pythons have their own connection with Easts, making it the perfect match-up. "Easts came out a couple of years ago to Canowindra for a third or fourth grade trial and that's where our relationship started with them," he said. While the obvious excitement will go towards this match's location, it also doubles as an important early season fixture in the Oilsplus Cup with both sides sitting in the top three. Molong are coming off a 69-5 win over Yeoval in round one and 30-15 defeat of Geurie last weekend with Cooper explaining the club's recruitment has been beneficial. "We've got a lot of depth this year and fresh legs helps in bush footy," he said. "We've also had a couple of new fellas come into the back line which has helped us with our direction and structure." Canowindra will come into the game in form as well after defeating Yeoval 32-0 in round two to bounce back from their 15-0 loss against Coonabarabran. "We had dry weather against Yeoval and it all just clicked," coach Connor Lamond said. "We played pretty scrappy in the first half but as soon as we got to half-time I gave them a bit of a spray and it fired a few of the boys up, we came out and put four tries on in the second half. "Tuesday and Thursday at training you could see they were so much more confident after that second half, hopefully we can do the same against Molong." While 32 points was impressive, Lamond was particularly impressed with his side's turnaround in defence and stressed the focus on that needs to remain this weekend. "We've worked on our defence over the pre-season - Molong have a handy halfback and outside centre, we just need to nail our defence around the breakdown and out wide," he said. "If we can control the ball for 70% of the game we'll win it." With 32 players registered and a core squad of 25, the coach added they'll go to Woollahra with 23 players after injuries and COVID has ruled out some of his squad.

