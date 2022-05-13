sport, local-sport,

There'd be nothing better for Orange CYMS power-brokers to see a club junior progress through the ranks. And seeing one become captain of first grade is the cherry on top. For CYMS fullback, Lachie Munro, that's the reality after stepping into the role with captain-coach Daniel Mortimer absent with injury for the past two weeks. Munro first took on the first grade captaincy role when Mortimer was out last year and resumed the position this season against Cowra Magpies in round three of the Peter McDonald Premiership. "(I'm) pretty wrapped and proud to be given that (captaincy role) - it's awesome," he said. "I'm lucky Dan's given me that privilege." Last week, a 'relieved' Munro led his side to victory over Orange Hawks with the full-back admitting there was probably a bit of luck involved after Hawks' second-half comeback. "We haven't really spoken about it too much after Tuesday, we're focused on Lithgow, we reckon we kind of got away with one against Hawks," he said. "We were pretty lucky to get the two points." After errors and defence let Hawks back into the game last week, Munro said shutting out Lithgow Workies Wolves' attack is the main intention this weekend as they look to maintain their unbeaten record after four matches. "Before the Hawks game, defence was our focus, we just slipped in the back of that game," he said. "This week we want to make sure we get that right and don't concede as many points as last week." With Lithgow featuring plenty of new faces including Isaac Thompson and Ryan Richardson, the stand-in skipper agreed they present somewhat of an unknown. "They've recruited pretty well in the off-season, they're strong on paper so we're keen to get out there ... we've got to be good on the day." This weekend's first grade match will also be the fiftieth game of CYMS winger Cooper Monk.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/4a44a735-04e7-402a-b84c-6f21143e4918.JPG/r0_226_5568_3372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg