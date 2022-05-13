news, local-news, Orange, Orange Fire Station, B Platoon, Open Day, Bunnings, Fire and Rescue

SHUTTER doors would usually roll up for the station's open day, though, with the lingering coronavirus still hanging around, Bunnings carpark has been dubbed the best option for this year. Also known as B Platoon, four of Orange's firies don't mind either way, because the annual Fire and Rescue NSW Open Day still gives them a chance to mingle with locals - the "best part" of their job. "It's a bit different to the normal day, because this time we'll be in the eastern end of the Bunnings carpark due to COVID restrictions, but we'll still have a couple of our trucks up there," Orange Fire Station's officer, Dane Philippe said. "We'll share a bit of fire safety, knowledge and information because that's a huge part of our role, but it's also for us to still have the opportunity to say hi to people. "It's one of the best parts of our jobs - to get out and be around the community that we service each day." The FRNSW commissioner, Paul Baxter says the day also provides the public an opportunity to meet their local fire fighters - who "do so much more" than fending off unruly flames. "From fires, road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, our crews are prepared for anything and ready to help anytime, anywhere," Mr Baxter said. "A large part of our role is to educate the community about home fire safety and that's where open day comes in [and] this year we are focusing on the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home." With winter fast-approaching, FRNSW crews will push the significance of these alarms, with the number of house fires during the cooler months increasing by 10 per cent - where the rise in blazes is birthed from heating appliances. "A lot of fires start in kitchen, but also - particularly with the Orange climate - will start because of people using heaters to stay warm and when drying clothes," Mr Philippe said. "The phrase 'keep looking while you're cooking' is a good one for the kitchen and with heaters, especially if you're using an airer to dry clothes, a good reminder there is to 'keep a metre from the heater', at least. "Fireplaces are not so bad. For those, it's more about making sure they're clean and ready at the start of the [winter] season, so now's the time to start looking at that. " Use of electric blankets also puts homes at higher risk of house fires during the cold season, with Mr Philippe stressing the importance of taking precautionary measures. "With electric blankets, we certainly don't recommend them being on when unattended and to give them a good check before using them," he said. "People will often fold them up to store away in between use, so when you're getting them back out, make sure there are no folds in the electrical wiring - because all of that wiring or any damage within can essentially cause a fire." To help with preparations, a 'Get Ready For Winter' checklist has been made available online through the Fire and Rescue website, with B Platoon also handing out information pamphlets from 10am to 2pm this Saturday, May 14. "On the day, we'll be raising awareness to make sure homes can be as safe as possible," Mr Philippe said. "A lot of people tend to think these things wont happen to them, but we need to take certain measures to really ensure that safety in the home this winter."

