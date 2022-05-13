news, local-news,

WINTER is just around the corner and with numbers nearing capacity, the Orange branch of the RSPCA is asking for the community's help. The shelter has put the call out for blankets and trampoline beds to help keep dogs spending time at the shelter warm. Animal attendant Danielle Pearson said the shelter also needed animal toys to help keep dogs and cats mentally stimulated when unable to spend as much time in the yards due to the weather. "Cat toys and trampoline beds are urgent," Ms Pearson said. "Especially now it's getting colder. We'd rather have the dogs out in the end yards but have them be able for them to get off the ground and not have to lay on the ground. "We don't accept pillows and feather downs," she said, explaining those items were easily damaged and could result in animals choking. The shelter has a full quota of cats and kittens and cat toys will be put to good use keeping them occupied. Kongs, a rubber shell that can be filled with treats dogs spend time extracting, were also useful. Members of the community are also welcome to spend time with animals. Donations can be dropped into the shelter at 71 William Street between 10am and 3.30pm every day except Monday when the shelter is closed. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/fa9da1bf-e25c-4cbf-a347-24cd7223d20c.JPG/r0_448_4032_2726_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg