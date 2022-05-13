community,

Today is World Migratory Bird Day. This day has been placed on the environmental calendar to raise awareness of the need to conserve migratory birds and their habitats. Its aim is to draw attention to the threats facing migratory birds, and the need for action to ensure their survival. Birds migrate because of weather and access to food. In spring many species migrate to temperate regions where food is plentiful, and the weather is conducive to nesting. In autumn birds migrate to warmer latitudes, following food sources and favourable weather patterns. One such local species is Latham's Snipe (Gallinago Hardwickii). This breed of snipe spends spring and summer in places such as Ploughman's Wetlands, heading back to Japan in late Autumn where it will spend the northern hemisphere spring and summer. To reach Japan, the migrating snipe will require frequent stopovers to refuel for their epic journey. It is therefore most important that habitats are maintained so that they have access to the food they need. The habitats on which the snipe depend are wetlands enroute. Many of these habitats are contained within the Murray-Darling Basin. Many of the 3000 wetlands existing within the Murray-Darling Basin are threatened by climate change, large scale tree planting, groundwater extraction, irrigation mismanagement, farm dams and bushfires. To address these impacts, it is necessary for governments and other stakeholders to honour the commitments outlined by the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, including the recommended return of 450 gigalitres to environmental flows. Compliance needs to be enforced through improved metering and monitoring. There needs to be more transparency in reporting the monitoring undertaken by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority. There also needs to be funding made available for more research into the effect of climate change on the ecology of the river system and the implications for water management. If governments and stakeholders are not prepared to take action of this nature, the future of our migratory birds will be bleak. Federal action is required to ensure a combined and coordinated effort in managing water in the Murray-Darling Basin. Bearing in mind that much of Calare is in the upper region of the catchment, we need to know where our Calare candidates stand on this issue. We need to send to Canberra a federal local member who will stand up for the aquatic environment and the migratory birds that depend on it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/a8b6e009-9f2e-4f2e-94cd-b2fb4ce00f83.JPG/r860_728_3707_2337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg