An unlicensed driver was performing fishtails before a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that killed two young brothers in Wellington last year. Initially charged with 32 offences, Jacob Steven Donn, 27, appeared via audio-visual link in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday where he was visibly emotional when defence lawyer Anne Hazelton entered pleas of guilty. Donn pleaded guilty to five charges including two counts of manslaughter, causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm while under the influence of drugs. He also pleaded guilty to six charges which were placed on a section 166, and will be taken into account at sentencing in the Dubbo District Court. These included never being a licenced person driving on a road, four counts of failing to stop and assist after an impact causing injury, and possessing a prohibited drug. He made no application for bail, and his matter will be mentioned in the district court in June. Emergency services were called to Warne Street in Wellington after a red Holden commodore struck five people, about 4.30pm on January 5, 2021. According to court documents, Donn was driving along Warne Street at about 60km/h in a 50km/h zone while pedestrians including the victims, young children on bikes and scooters, an elderly woman and an elderly couple walking a dog. Donn stopped momentarily at the western end of the street, directly across from the victims, before he began doing fishtails. At one point he crashed with a fence causing the bumper to be torn from the vehicle. At 4.31pm, Donn is spotted on CCTV travelling east on Warne Street, and seen veering left and veering sharply right to perform another fishtail. The red commodore hit the gravel and its front wheels mounted a gutter, when Donn applied the brakes causing the car to skid out of control along the footpath and into a brick wall and five pedestrians. Court documents said the mother of the two boys saw the car coming and tried to throw them out of the way, but did not have enough time. Two of the boys - brothers aged six and seven at the time of the crash - were trapped under the vehicle and died at the scene. An 11-year-old boy, and friend of the two brothers, sustained serious leg injuries and suffered a leg amputation. A 34-year-old woman, and mother to the two boys, was trapped for a short time between the vehicle and a steel fence. She suffered several fractures to her leg and other injuries. Her step-son, then aged nine, also suffered a number of injuries. Donn got out of the passenger side of the vehicle screaming "I'm sorry, I didn't mean it. I'm sorry, I didn't mean it". He assisted another man with freeing one of the dead children who was trapped under the vehicle's exhaust system and apologised to the mother before fleeing the scene. After a short foot pursuit, Donn was later located at a property about 11.40pm. When he was arrested police located 24 buprenorphine strips on him. Drug and urine tests revealed at the time of the incident he was under the influence of a number of drugs including meth, cannabis, alprazolam, heroine and methadone. Court documents said the levels of these indicated the drugs had been taken within 12 hours of the blood sample being taken. Donn was refused bail and has been in custody since his arrest.

