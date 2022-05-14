news, local-news,

There will be a renewed tourism focus in the Central West when the region gets its own tourism zone in July. Destination NSW will expand its six-zone marketing plan to seven with the creation of Destination Central West. A workshop will take place in Orange on Tuesday to discuss and prepare for the new zone, and prepare a management plan. Regional Development Australia Central West director Wayne Sunderland said these workshops will help inform this plan and discuss the priorities, challenges and opportunities for tourism and the visitor economy of the region. "We encourage representatives from local government and industry, as well as tourism operators and relevant stakeholders to register and have their say," he said. "Input from local stakeholders is imperative to developing a management plan for Destination Central West. With the Rex and Delta Airlines partnership, Dixons Long Point Crossing Project and Great Western Highway Upgrade, tourism in Central West NSW could see exponential growth over the coming years." The workshop will run for two hours, and similar workshops will also take place in Bathurst and Parkes on May 16 and 20 respectively. To register, visit Destination Country and Outback's registration pages listed on eventbrite.com.com.au. The NSW Government announced the changes to the state's Destination NSW networks in November 2021, in a move it said will ensure the regional visitor economy is set up for continued success and receives more local resources and support.

