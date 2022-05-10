news, local-news,

For two-and-a-half decades, Senior Constable Justene Priest has been involved in the Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officers program. With the past ten of those years being right here in Orange, the GLLO has been a contact point for the broader sexuality, gender diverse and intersex communities. She said a lot had changed during her time in the role. "I was one of the first lot that went through for training, so I've seen the program evolve and it has definitely grown," she said. "All the PDs have (a GLLO) now and we're trying to get even more in to be trained and assist, especially with World Pride being in 2023." In Ms Priest's view, the GLLO is largely about being a face where the LGBTQI+ community can come in and connect with. "For those (in the transgender community who are transitioning), they might have some questions they might need answers to," she added. "We can help reach out to other services and link them all in together so they do feel safe." Last week, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Gelina Talbot officially launched Orange police station as a "Welcome Here" location, where LGBTQIA+ people "can come and know they will be safe." She said the role that GLLOs played was invaluable. "The duties they do go above and beyond policing. The connection between the police and the community means they can ask for GLLO or an LGBTQI+ officer and then we can provide that support to them," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/3d533a3d-bd0a-4026-84f4-34fffc8fff1b.JPG/r0_504_3274_2354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg