A new project being trialled in Orange is giving people with a disability greater access to participate in accredited training, stints with work experience and to gain employment. Running through to December, the Shared Experiences project is delivered by not-for-profit disability employment service provider, The Personnel Group - with its CEO, John Gibbons saying the program offers helpful roads of training and support for those eligible. "This project will allow participants to access training and employment-focused support on a full-time basis [and] employment gives a person greater self-esteem and community engagement," Mr Gibbons said. "The Shared Experience project will provide a sustainable career pathway for people with disability to train and work as Support Workers in the NDIS and other community services - [it's] all about people with shared experience of disability, supporting others with disability." One of its current participants, Molong's Sharon Mewton, is undergoing a Certificate III in Community Services through the project, which she intends to use as a stepping stone in becoming a support worker. "I'd like to find work in an area I really enjoy - something like aged care or disability would be wonderful," Ms Mewton said. "I've found The Personnel Group to be really supportive [and] the people are really great to deal with. I think anyone [who] wants to better themselves [or for] anyone that just needs a bit of a leg up in life - it's a great course." The project's development coordinator, Aleisha Mouritz, feels the program's success will ultimately place the Orange community in a "winners" seat, with its non-metropolitan base crucial for the city's future growth. "Increasing the skill level and employability of Orange locals to support their own community is integral to regional [and] rural success," Ms Mouritz said. "The project will further develop the community's appetite and willingness to employ people with a disability." With funding through the federal government's $36 million dollar 'Information, Linkages and Capacity Building' grants program, it's allowing for more people with a disability across the nation to enter the workforce with confidence, and benefit from improved access to both mainstream and community services. It will also integrate the nationally accredited qualification to be delivered on par with work experience throughout, which would then see those enrolled graduating to casual and then eventually full-time employment - another goal of Ms Mewton's as she anticipates her future with excitement. "It's just been a really positive experience," she said, "and I look forward to the next chapter in my life." For those interested or wanting to enrol in the Shared Experience project, emails can be sent to TPG's training consultant, Raquel Majeric at RMajeric@personnelgroup.com.au.

