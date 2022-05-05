news, local-news,

Consistent rain has created ideal conditions for a bumper mushroom season in Orange. Robbie Robinson, who supplies foraged mushrooms from the Canobolas State Forest to some of the region's top eateries, says the rain has helped bring on some beautiful flushes of mushrooms in recent weeks. "It is a good year," he said. "We've had so much rain and the forest is just damp, and that's exactly what you want. "The humidity, the air temperature, the soil temperature - everything's right at the moment." The forest floor has been providing Mr Robinson with a bounty of Saffron Milk Caps and Slippery Jack mushrooms - the two most common edible mushrooms from Canobolas - but there's a myriad of other fungi popping up too, including the instantly recognisable fly agaric, a red mushroom with white spots. Mt Robinson says there's been a big flush of the pretty but poisonous fungi, also known as the "Alice in Wonderland" mushroom, and not just in the forest. "They're everywhere," he said. Although enchanting, the fly agaric are poisonous and should not be eaten, he warned. "They do have some fairly toxic chemicals in them and unless you have understanding of South American Shamanism you probably shouldn't touch them." "But they are very beautiful to look at. I've seen so many over the decades but I always stop in awe of them." Health authorities in NSW, ACT and Victoria have recently issued warnings not to consume unidentified wild mushrooms as they pop up after the wet weather. A young child was hospitalised in the ACT last week after eating a dangerous wild mushroom. "We have a saying - 'if in doubt, throw it out,'" Mr Robinson said. For those interested in learning more about mushrooms, Mr Robinson (instagram account @themarketcat) hosts foraging workshops during mushroom season. If you don't fancy a walk through the forest but still just want to enjoy them, his foraged mushrooms regularly feature on the menus at Sister's Rock Restaurant at Borrodell Vineyard, Nile Street Cafe, The Union Bank and The Zin House at Mudgee. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/17eaa54e-2653-484c-acf3-027ee33906fd.png/r120_177_830_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg