Betty Confetti will answer questions about her life as a drag queen at the Orange Youth Action Council's (YAC's) 'Are You Really Going to Ask That?' event at the CWA Hall at Robertson Park this Friday, May 6. It's the third instalment of the series that aims to break down barriers for young people in Orange. Loosely based on the ABC television show You Can't Ask That, the event sees guests answer a series of questions submitted by the community. Previous guests have included Syrian refugee Simon Shahin and Indigenous Australians Jacob Young and Jason French. The YAC says the series provides an opportunity for people to learn about someone whose life is different to theirs, through questions they wouldn't normally ask. Open to everyone, it allows young people and the wider community to learn about people from all walks of life, to hear their stories, see through the stereotypes and develop a new perspective on the varied experiences of the people who make up the community. The Betty Confetti event starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are free but bookings are required, book through Eventbrite.com.au. Refreshments will be provided.

