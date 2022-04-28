sport, local-sport,

This weekend marks the 34th QubicaAMF Orange Tenpin Open and Tony Murray is one of the originals. "I've been participating since the very, very beginning," he said. "I've always competed because it's been one of the very best, and most fun tournaments of our circuit. "The bowlers love to support it because Aldo and Marisa (Belmonte) have always supported bowling and supported tournaments and given value to the bowler. "In Australian bowling for many years, Aldo and Marisa have been the standouts in promoting the sport and promoting the competitive aspect of the sport not just the social side." With people of all ages and abilities participating, Murray said there's always the opportunity for anyone and everyone to mix with each other. "It's a high quality tournament, it always runs beautifully and there aren't any problems," he explained. "Aldo makes it a social weekend for bowlers, it's good for veterans like myself and a very encouraging tournament for the up and comers. "The young guys come and mix in with the older ones and it's a good mix of people and no matter what stage you're at, it suits everyone." While the experienced bowler would love to say he's attended every tournament, this weekend's event will mark his return. "The first one I missed was last year because I mucked up my dates and we were up in North Qld," he recalled. Murray added that he's noticed the tournament has a positive flow on affect for the town as a whole. "It's a really good tournament, Orange is very busy but it's always been a nice thing for the town and brought people in," he said. "I know people go back to Orange because the tournament introduces them to the area. "A lot of people say to me 'I hadn't been to Orange and I didn't realise how great it was so I've gone back.'"

