Experienced tenpin bowler, Sam Romeo, has a message for his counterparts this week ahead of the Orange Tenpin Open. "Sam's coming to win this year," he laughed. With over 20 years of experience, Romeo knows inside and out how the tournament works. And he's even got his name on the honour board a sneaky three times with those wins going back to 2001, 2003 and 2008. Since his time participating, he's only been absent once. "I've been doing the Open for a long, long time," he recalled. "I missed one in 2009, I had to go to Adelaide with son for national swimming. "I couldn't defend my title." With plenty of options to choose from, Romeo said his most memorable day of glory came in 2001. "Probably the first one (is my favourite)," he said. "The first time you win is special." For a veteran of the sport to keep coming back over 20 years is a special achievement, and one Romeo attributes to his fondness for the Belmonte clan. "I like Aldo and the family, they've been friends for years," he said. "I've known Jason since he was 3 and they've always treated me very well so I keep going back. "I don't bowl in many tournaments but I keep going to this one. "If I go, you might go this bloke is 60 years old and he's still going to these tournaments, so you might get more people to attend." While he'd be more than delighted to add to his tally of titles, Romeo is just satisfied to be apart of it. "If I bowl well and win, I'm happy as Larry," he said. "I'm happy just to compete, enjoy myself and try to make the final to bowl for the next day. "I only bowl three or four times a week and my body is aching left right and centre because I'm old." The self proclaimed, old-timer, won't be the only Romeo competing with his son Vince in the running. And the senior Romeo believes he's a chance. "If he's got a bit of a brain he can win," he laughed. The first day of competition for the QubicaAMF Orange Open will be on Saturday April 30 following onto Sunday. A total prize fund over $17,000 is what participants will fight it out for with first place receiving $2,000, a trophy and free entry for 2022. This year will have a full field of 96 players with four time winner, George Frilingos, back to defend his title from 2021. If he should win he will tie the world No.1, Jason Belmonte, for a 5th title.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/3a1f9eca-4a9f-42cf-824f-8503cc26a85e.PNG/r257_144_1702_960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg