A business owner has branded shop-lifters "disrespectful and thoughtless" after her store was hit this week. Tracey King-Pluis runs Nextra Orange in the City Centre building where just before 3pm on Wednesday, a man described as being in his 30s, stole two watches "amounting to a full day's wage" for a member of staff. "He broke the lock, grabbed two watches and a bracelet. One of the staff came over and intercepted him, checked his bag and got the bracelet back," the store owner said. "She asked him to empty his pockets and he ran off with the two watches." Mrs King-Pluis bought the newsagency just four months prior to when COVID first began to spread. "I never got a chance to get that great foundation of money or anything else. We've just squeaked through," she said. "If it was a supermarket and they stole food because they were starving, maybe I could be a bit more understanding but there was no need for this. It's disheartening. "It's a disrespectful thing. They don't care or think about the impact on businesses or the individuals. Most small business owners have some kind of mental health issue going on at the moment. It makes you really angry as well." Mrs King-Pluis had a message for the culprit. "Grow up, get a job like the rest of us," she said. "All of us are finding it hard because we all have big rents to pay, that doesn't stop. If people are shoplifting from small businesses, we are the biggest employer in retail, so it hurts everyone. "People need to step out of their little box and realise that we need to care about each other." After speaking to other businesses around the shopping centre, Mrs King-Pluis believes the person is a constant offender. "It's someone who has no care for others. Maybe it's a sign of the times where we just don't care about other people. I couldn't imagine doing it to someone," she said. "We all get a bit upset about it. Two watches, that's a day's wage for one of my staff. "Then you have to try and not let it impact on your staff to keep your business running. Trade is down and you just struggle through. Every day you come in and do your best." The incident was reported to Orange police and anyone with information is asked to contact the station. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

