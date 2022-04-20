news, local-news, Orange, Human Nature, Live 2022 Rebooted - People Get Ready, Again

FORCED to can the remainder of their tour last year due to COVID restrictions, the lyrical Human Nature foursome are locked in for their Orange arrival, landing in just five weeks from now. With two Live 2022 Rebooted - People Get Ready, Again shows lined up for May 27 and May 28, group members Toby Allen, Phil Burton and brothers, Andrew and Mike Tierney are optimistic for smooth sailing - with Andrew Tierney hopeful following its three postponements of shows across the nation. "It's been start and stop for the last two years, so we're hoping there'll be no stop - it'll all be go," Mr Tierney said. "Orange was kind of a crossroads for us, because we were meant to do two or three shows there and we were on stage for a matinee before finding out halfway through the show that the night show was going to be cancelled, pending COVID restrictions. "And I loved Orange, it's just a beautiful city, so we're looking forward to being back out there, for sure." Though they're a three-man-act based in Las Vegas now, Mr Tierney says Phil Burton is ready to go for the tour down under. "[Phil Burton] made a personal decision not to ever perform outside of Australia again and that's something he's had to do for his family, so we support that and when it makes sense, he'll perform in Australia," Mr Tierney said. "We've had a long time to deal with it and everyone's doing things differently these days, it's just our new normal - so, we've got to roll with it and just put one foot in front of the other and just keep going." Mr Tierney says the "commitment people made" by hanging on to their tickets reiterates to the group that, despite the throws of the pandemic or shifts in group dynamics, is the kind of fan-quality Human Nature has behind it. It also, when looking at the positive ripple affects from COVID, leaves Mr Tierney feeling "really grateful" for the upcoming tour, saying the group-of-four doesn't overlook its fans in this regard either. "The fact that it can be taken away in an instant - and the fact that people still want to come out and hear us sing and listen to our music - it's something we don't take for granted," he said. "And people maybe don't take [live music] for granted as much either, after it was taken away for a while, so, I definitely think that's a huge positive - and maybe one of the greatest discoveries of COVID was assessing what's really important in our lives." One of these life reviewing moments also steered Mr Tierney in the direction of author during lockdown periods, with a children's story book being released during the first week of May Encouraged by his wife and inspired by their daughter, Mr Tierney says he hopes he "wrote on of the good ones". "Finding Bunny is the book and I'm really, really proud of it," he said. "And my daughter said this coolest thing, that basically inspired the book. We couldn't find bunny for a minute there and we said 'well, we'll get you a new bunny' and she said 'I don't want a new bunny, I want old bunny'. "It was just such a nice thing to think that it doesn't matter how broken or how imperfect you are, kids will always love the thing that they love - so, I thought that was a beautiful theme for a book." In anticipation of its release next month, for now, it's all stations go with touring for now, as merged elements from the group's Good Good Life and People Get Ready AAA tours have been meshed for the upcoming voyage of rebooting. Performing both fresh and original tracks, including Motown-style classics and more, audiences across the country start from April 20, and continue through to July 30. For the Central West, Human Nature will be in Dubbo on May 24, 25 and 26, Orange on May 27 and 28, before heading to Bathurst for May 30 and 31. Though, there's one particular place in Orange that remains a must-go-to-again item on Mr Tierney's list. "Orange is cool with a foodie culture to it - people were nice and there's great cafés," he said. "Spilt Milk, though - the ice cream shop off the main street - I'll definitely be making a beeline for Spilt Milk when I get back up there!" To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/ff12b713-b5c8-4aa3-b70b-4926c65c5a5e.png/r0_72_940_603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg