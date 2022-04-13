news, local-news,

It's Blayney's biggest community event and this year it's the Farm Art category that has really inspired the artistic minds of Blayney. From a garden made of items sourced from materials from the Blayney recovery centre to a house made of doors the entries are inspiring and in the case of the bucking bronco, hilarious. The entries in the Hay bale Art section include a minimalist but steaming cup of coffee, a John Deere tractor and a teacher that is trying to keep his horde of scarecrows under control. Those scarecrows are lining the fence at Carcoar Public School and just sitting around on gates and screens and there are some that are literally crows, called Russell of course. The best way to see these works is to take a trip around the shire and use Blayney Shire Council's interactive map to help guide the way. Also go into the running for a $100 Blayney shire shopping prize by taking a photo along the way and tagging it with @sculptures by the book on Facebook or #sculpturesbythebush on Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/55f5d05c-dea3-43f4-bfce-7457ef995d5b.jpg/r323_675_3737_2604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg