THE lesser of two evils is the way Greens candidates David Shoebridge and Kay Nankervis are describing their party's uneasy, one-sided alliance with the Australian Labor Party heading towards the Federal Election. Candidate for Calare Ms Nankervis on Wednesday day accompanied Mr Shoebridge, who is running for the senate, on a tour of the Central West during which the pair reaffirmed the Greens' commitment to tackling the climate change crisis, housing affordability and social justice. Ms Nankervis, who is based in Bathurst, said for the sake of the planet, The Greens are pushing for an Anthony Albanese victory on May 21. "But they don't want our help, they don't want us to have the balance of power because they don't want us to push them on these issues," she said. "They are not acting strongly enough on climate, on a proper and just approach to asylum seekers - we think they are problematic too, they're just not quite as bad as the [Morrison] government. "The best hope for us is a hung parliament, for us to have the balance of power and make sure it's a Labor government that steps up in power, not this disastrous ScoMo Government." Mr Shoebridge, who resigned from the NSW Legislative Council on Monday to pursue a position in the senate, said his party would continue to direct its preferences towards Labor. "So we can wake up in less than 40 days time and say those lovely words "former Prime Minister Scott Morrison," he quipped "But also to know someone has their hand on the shoulder of Anthony Albanese and is pushing him in a direction of fairness." Mr Shoebridge said he made the decision to stand for senate, where he hopes to become one of 12 Greens representatives, 12 months ago. "It's very much a one way ticket," he said. "This is a campaign I'm in to win, I don't have a safe home to go to back in the NSW Upper House and I'm 100 per cent committed to the senate campaign. "The reason is, we are in a genuine crisis. We're in a climate crisis and we're in a crisis of fairness and I want to be doing as much as I can in the place where I can be most effective to respond to that and I think hopefully being one of a dozen Green senators in the Federal Senate is the place we can achieve the most change." As expected, Ms Nankervis and Mr Shoebridge spoke against the NSW Government's plan to place a waste to energy incinerator in Calare in the Lithgow district. It is one of four flagged for regional NSW with another at Parkes. "The reason why these ideas are coming to regional areas is because the State Government doesn't want this to happen in marginal western Sydney seats. They are bringing it to safe National seats," Ms Nankervis said, adding more needed to be learned about the exhaust created. Mr Shoebridge said the Calare should not be used as Sydney's rubbish dump. "The answer to Sydney's waste crisis first of all is to reduce the amount of waste Sydney produce and secondly to increase the amount of recycling we do in the Sydney basin. Not to export it to regional NSW." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

