The election is approaching and along with the candidate-led opinions we want to hear from voices within the Calare Electorate leading up to the nation's big day. After plucking some everyday people from the electorate, the Central Western Daily introduced seven residents in The Pub Test who'll share their diversified views with readers on a weekly basis. Among the participants is Matt Bayada, a 40-year-old web designer and father who lived in Orange for most of his life. Although initially a Labor voter his politics have changed and he's more recently voted for the UAP, Citizens Electoral Party, formerly known as the Citizens Electoral Council, and the Liberal Democrats. "I studied some modern history in high school and have been reading and researching about geopolitics and economics ever since," he said. "I remember seeing Labor Prime Minister Bob Hawke on the TV when I was kid, he seemed pretty popular in our circles and Dad even had the same Hair cut for a while, a coincidence I'm sure. "When it came time for me to vote my folks seemed to be Labor leaning and with a name like Labor I assumed they cared about hard working Australians so I voted for labor." Mr Bayada said he voted for Kevin Rudd in 2007 and still has the shirt to prove it. However, in 2008 his politics started to change after he bought his first home, which he described as "a little fibro three bedder with smoke stained walls and cat stained carpets for $155,000". "Even at that steal of a price we had a heck of a time getting finance, so of course I started to research into money creation, commercial and central banking, the money supply," Mr Bayada added. "Along the way I read some books The creature from Jekyll Island and Web of Debt, learning how central banks, except China's, are privately owned." Mr Bayada said his attention turned to the Citizens Electoral Party through whom he learnt about people such as politician King O'Malley, who advocated for the creation of a national bank in Australia. He also took an interest in the American system of economy used by Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D Roosevelt and he was reminded of the Commonwealth Bank, before it was sold and privatised under a Labor government in the 1990s. "Where the left once had great direction and statesman like Franklin D Rosevelt, John F Kennedy, King O'Malley and Ben Chifley, we now have the left wing focused on identity politics," Mr Bayada said. He also dislikes many of their policies and views on climate change, social credit systems and small business. "I believe the left has not just abandoned its base of working-class people but humanity as a whole," he said. "Whether by international pressure or fear of the media the Libs are following, lurching to the left while the voters are running to candidates who listen to their constituents and are unencumbered by nameless, faceless corporate and NGO (see Climate 200) interests." Mr Bayada said he feels the major parties have become out of touch with voters and reality. "I believe we will see as we have seen across the globe a surge in populism," he said. "In countries with fair and honest elections, populist candidates are reigniting interest in politics by doing something shocking - having policies and objectives that are helpful to humanity." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

