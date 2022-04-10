news, local-news,

We're going to be hearing a lot from politicians over the next few weeks as they campaign for your vote in the 2022 federal election. But the Central Western Daily is also keen to bring our readers the questions, observations and opinions of local voters as they consider the candidates and compare their policies in the countdown to polling day on Saturday, May 21. So, today we introduce our Pub Test panel, a small cross section of voters in the Calare electorate we have assembled to give us their thoughts on the election campaign as it unfolds. The pub test, of course, is that uniquely Australian term used to describe the general opinion of "everyday" Australians, especially when it comes to current events, politicians or policies. Each week, we'll ask our Pub Test panel to share their views on the events and issues that emerge through the campaign as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese make their case to the Australian people. And as always, we encourage you to join in the conversation. Tell us what you think in a Letter to the Editor, using this email address: nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au Pete Manwaring, living in Molong, believes fixing "the important structural stuff, like solving the demise of democracy" will ensure the correct policies will flow from whatever government is in power ... "naive I know," he said. Traditionally a green or labor voter, Mr Manwaring said political donations should be clearly disclosed if relevant to a political vote - "Instagram influencers have to disclose funding, why shouldn't politicians?" - and the establishment of a federal anti-corruption watchdog "with teeth" is a must. "(It'll) get lies and mistruths and that slimy play-on-words out of the political and media environment," he added. "Actual election policies and budget cash splashes don't drive me too much, unless they're blatantly unfair. Having said that, solving our most important issue of climate change is critical, so I want a hard 2030 emissions reduction target for a start. "I want to see Albo stand up and talk about integrity and ideas to reduce the demise of democracy. "And I'd like to see a journalist call Scomo out on his childish smirk as he avoids their questions and therefore accountability." Gail has lived in Orange for 50 years and worked in her field for 14 years. She has raised four children, three girls and one son and part of that time was as a single mother. Her children are now all adults and she has six grandchildren. "I vote with a conscience not for the party. I vote for who makes the promises to do better," she said. She said her views have changed as she's gotten older. As she approaches retirement age her main concern has moved to the need for affordable housing for single seniors who will not be able to afford private rentals on a pension and although the state runs public housing she wants to see the federal government step in to help find a solution. She said many people of her Baby Boomer generation were not able to buy when they were younger or they had been in marriages that broke up. Gail has also called for more tax relief and more affordable childcare. Brayden has lived in Bathurst for close to four years now, moving from Harden in the state's South West Slopes to originally study at CSU. Mr Jurd isn't necessarily tied to one particular party, stating: "I vote for who I like the best at the time. Whoever is offering to make our country better and has a clear plan." He did state, however, that his only preference for voting is not voting for the Greens. Mackenzie Hastie has called Bathurst home for six years now, first arriving in the city to study at Charles Sturt University, like so many young people do. He's never necessarily aligned to any particular party, saying he's tended to flip between parties. "I can't say I've voted incredibly consistently with any of the major parties but if I had to pick the one I've probably voted most, it's Liberal. Only just though." "This is a very important federal election that'll determine the direction of Australia for a number of decades. "I'm disappointed there's no Labor candidate for Calare at this stage as they're the natural opposition to the Coalition, but this in turn has created an opening for independents and other minor parties to come through. "I've always been a swing voter, having sided with both conservative and left candidates in the past depending on their policies and personality." "Much like Stuart, I swing my vote towards the person, or the party, who I feel will deliver the best outcome for the community. An ideal candidate, regardless of their alignment, should be a good listener who displays honesty, integrity and must not be beholden to major donors."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/2319a9db-262e-4a5f-b618-4ee1074eef20.JPG/r319_1127_5311_3947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg