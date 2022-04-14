comment,

Good to see the new independent candidate for Calare, Kate Hook, highlighted in a recent editorial. The current crop of independents are standing due to frustration with the current policies of major parties. I must disagree with the later part of the editorial, which seems to say there will be no benefit to have an independent representative in Calare. Do you remember one of the best politicians to go to Canberra, the late Peter Andren? He represented Calare with over a 75 per cent acceptance vote. One of his achievements was to force the Howard government to rein in the ridiculously generous superannuation benefits afforded to politicians at the time. You may also remember Tony Windsor and Rob Oakeshott, both previously National Party members who stood as independents and were instrumental in some of the minority Gillard government achievements such as the NDIS. The Gillard minority government was also responsible for passing a record number of new pieces of legislation. I believe a good independent can make a big difference to our parliament. I see Kate Hook has the potential of being a great independent. And in time, independents like Kate will force the larger parties to re-evaluate their policies, something which is so badly needed now.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/dbfa80b3-db83-4fe8-ad80-3ca3deb34fab.jpg/r1_287_4605_2888_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg