MAYOR Jason Hamling's plan to have a temporary indoor playground up and running for this winter became a reality this week with the unanimous backing at the Orange City council meeting. Council staff will now call for expressions of interest to run the facility after Tuesday's meeting resolved to secure a site for a four-month period from May 1 and secure the rental of equipment. While giving it full approval in the end, several councillors raised concerns with Cr Jack Evans asking for an amendment to block council from renting equipment, which was defeated, while Cr Tony Mileto was also concerned about the finances. Cr Frances Kinghorne also raised the possible impact having a council-run facility may have on anyone attempting to establish a privately-run indoor play centre. However Cr Hamling said the indoor playground was about providing a service. "People have got to realise we're not trying to create a business here, we're trying to create something for this winter," he said on Wednesday. "We're not trying to compete with anyone, far from it, I'm hoping a private business comes out of the woodwork and I'm hoping Council can assist them in opening up and then we would close ours down." Cr Mel McDonell, Cr David Mallard and Deputy Mayor Gerald Power said the playground was what the community wanted, conveyed not just through the local government election process in December but through surveys and community consultation as part of the Community Strategic Plan being drafted. "If you look at the data, Orange's growth is young families," Cr Power said. "We need to get this done." Cr Mileto said he felt detailed information was needed, firstly on the availability of a four-month lease and then on the cost of running the centre for four months. "We are looking at contributing $7500 a week plus rent so $9000 a week," he said. "That works out to be about of $150,000 to $160,000 a year. The amount we are spending is what we will spend on footpaths for the next year. "Do we forgo it and wait until the next year when commercial operators take it over?" Director of Community, Recreation and Cultural Services Scott Maunder told the meeting there was commercial interest in setting up an indoor play facility but it was unlikely one would be running in time for this winter. He also said more information would be forthcoming once the EOIs were in. Cr Hamling said providing the indoor play area wasn't just about kids and he added providing the service was a part of living in a community. "It's not all about kids on playground equipment, it's about mums who are stuck at home with their kids that can get out and socialise with other mums. "It's about their well-being as well." "Everything costs money, as a council we're providing a service. "It's part of living in a community." Cr Hamling said council staff would come up with a model for the facility after EOI were finalised.

