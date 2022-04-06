news, local-news,

A learner driver has faced Orange Local Court for mid-range drink-driving after stopping to let a passenger urinate against a tree. Blake Rhylee Whittington, 19, of Sullivan Circuit, Orange, did not have a supervising driver in the car with him when he was caught about 11.30pm on February 9, 2022. According to police, Whittington drove along Kurim Avenue and Currong Crescent but came under notice when he stopped for his passenger to urinate. "It's OK, I'm not going to lie to you, I have had a few drinks tonight, I will go over," he said and returned a mid-range drink-driving reading on analysis of 0.084. Magistrate David Day fined him $880, disqualified his driver's licence for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order. He also fined him $110 for driving unaccompanied by a licensed driver. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/eb79b9a1-dba1-4e76-a3a9-e363763a26e9.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg