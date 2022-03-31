Active COVID cases down in Bathurst, up in Orange and Dubbo

coronavirus,

ACTIVE COVID cases dropped by almost 20 cases in the Bathurst Regional local government area and rose by 50 in the Orange local government area in the latest 24-hour reporting period. In Dubbo Regional local government area, there was a rise of 85 cases. Bathurst Regional had 1649 active COVID cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday and 1630 in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday. Orange LGA, meanwhile, went from 2479 active cases to 2529 and Dubbo Regional LGA went from 1531 active cases to 1616. Blayney LGA had 251 active cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday and 267 in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday. Western NSW Local Health District had 865 new cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period - 328 positive PCR tests and 537 positive RATs. NSW recorded 22,107 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday. There are 1326 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 39 of whom are in ICU. Of the new cases, 13,309 came from positive RATs and 8798 came from PCR testing. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/7f45f59e-bca8-4653-918a-ecabfb635a68.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg